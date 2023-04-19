Autonomous wheelchair provides independence

Brodie and Donna Shaw used the DROVE software (SBS-Sean Wales).jpg

Brodie and Donna Shaw used the DROVE software Source: SBS News / Sean Wales

World-first software, which can be fitted to powered wheelchairs so they can drive autonomously, has been launched today in Melbourne - a collaboration between Deakin University and tech company Control Bionics. It allows powered wheelchair users to move around their house unassisted, providing people with a disability their own independence.

