SBS News In Depth

Can Russians be held responsible for the invasion of Ukraine?

SBS News In Depth

Protesters against Russia's actions in Ukraine are arrested in Moscow in March 2022

Protesters against Russia's actions in Ukraine are arrested in Moscow in March 2022 Source: Kommersant Photo Agency/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 May 2022 at 9:21am
By Steve Rosenberg (BBC)
Presented By Allan Lee
Tags
Some say that – in a country with poor democratic standards and hardly free elections, the public cannot be held responsible for the war. But others disagree.
Published 5 May 2022 at 9:21am
By Steve Rosenberg (BBC)
Presented By Allan Lee
Tags
This story was originally broadcast on the BBC World Service
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

The shopping district in Burwood, Sydney

NSW seat of Reid shapes up as key battleground in federal election

A combined image shows (left) Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers and (right) Treasurer Josh Frydenberg (AAP)

Treasurers' election debate covers cost of living and NDIS funding

A democracy sausage ready to be eaten on election day (AAP)

Political jargon at election time - what does it all mean?

SupProtesters rally for abortion rights in Austin, Texas, in response to the news that the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe vs Wade case (AAP)

Abortion rights demonstrations after US Supreme Court leak