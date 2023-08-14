CEO SERIES: Marnie Baker, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank CEO

[[Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has posted a record full-year cash profit as it avoided a cash back war on mortgages, so SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with CEO Marnie Baker for more, including why the bank's not concerned about rising interest rates on its borrowers. Plus, the day on the markets with George Boubouras from K2 Asset Management and Rhayna Bosch talks with Angela Jackson from Impact Economics about the positive impact the Matildas and FIFA Women's World Cup will have on the Australian economy.]]

