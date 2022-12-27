CHANGE AGENTS REVISITED; Bjinder Dugal

SBS News In DepthOther ways to listen CHANGE AGENTS REVISITED; Bjinder DugalPlay09:33SBS News In DepthOther ways to listen Bijinder Dugal at Wentworthville Community Centre Source: SBS NewsGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (8.74MB)Published 28 December 2022 at 9:00amBy Peggy GiakoumelosSource: SBS News In this episode of Change Agents we meet Bijinder Dugal, the director of a foundation supporting seniors from Australia's Indian community and beyond.Published 28 December 2022 at 9:00amBy Peggy GiakoumelosSource: SBS NewsThis is one of SBS's award winning 'Change Agents' series. Check out the rest!Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesKosovo 'on the brink of armed conflict''If I fire first, I will kill you' - Myanmar's civil war has split familiesOverseas conflict and natural disasters at home have taxed the minds of federal politicians during 2022Take time for health checks