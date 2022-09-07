East Timor addresses tensions over Greater Sunrise Gas Project

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen East Timor addresses tensions over Greater Sunrise Gas ProjectPlay00:45SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (708KB)Published 7 September 2022 at 5:28pmSource: SBS News .Published 7 September 2022 at 5:28pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesFederal Government addressing high unemployment rate of Australians living with disabilityState memorial service in Victoria honours The Seekers lead singer Judith DurhamScotland to freeze rent across country to tackle cost of living crisisUN nuclear energy watchdog calls for fighting to be halted around Europe's biggest power stations