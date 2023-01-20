Education Minister says Productivity Commission report on education is 'damning'

The Productivity Commission has warned Australia's education system is falling behind standards, to the detriment of students. Its report details how the nation's education strategies have done little to improve student outcomes over the past five years, putting emphasis on a need for greater funding and the importance of improving student wellbeing.

