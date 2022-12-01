SBS News

Evening News Bulletin 1 December 2022

SBS News

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 December 2022 at 4:00pm, updated 30 minutes ago at 4:56pm
Presented by Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS News

Australia's first annual climate change statement released; the information commissioner launches an investigation into Medibank's data-handling practices; and arrangements underway for formal fan viewing sites around Australia to watch the Socceroos World Cup game against Argentina.

Published 1 December 2022 at 4:00pm, updated 30 minutes ago at 4:56pm
Presented by Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Midday News Bulletin 1 December 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Morning News Bulletin December 01 2022

News logo

Evening News Bulletin 30 November 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Midday News Bulletin 30 November 2022