Evening News Bulletin 1 December 2022

Source: SBS News
Published 1 December 2022 at 4:00pm, updated 30 minutes ago at 4:56pm
Presented by Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS News
Australia's first annual climate change statement released; the information commissioner launches an investigation into Medibank's data-handling practices; and arrangements underway for formal fan viewing sites around Australia to watch the Socceroos World Cup game against Argentina.
Published 1 December 2022 at 4:00pm, updated 30 minutes ago at 4:56pm
Presented by Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS News
Share