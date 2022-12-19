SBS News

Evening News Bulletin 19 December 2022

SBS News

Published 19 December 2022 at 4:00pm
Presented by Biwa Kwan
Foreign Minister Penny Wong's upcoming visit to China hailed as a breakthrough in bilateral relations, sanctions and penalties considered for those involved in A-League fan violence, and Qatar's World Cup chief says this year's tournament changed perceptions of the region.

