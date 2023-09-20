Evening News Bulletin 20 September 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts .





Fugitive Stanley Turvey has been shot dead by police in Victoria, ending a days-long search;

Firefighters continue their battle to bring a bushfire on Tasmania's east coast under controL;

And in rugby, The Wallabies face a tough match against Wales on Sunday.





Fugitive Stanley Turvey has been shot dead by police, ending a days-long search.





Police officers attended a property in Ardmona, west of Shepparton in Victoria at around 10:15 this morning.





Victoria Police say they shot Mr Turvey when they were confronted by him armed at the scene.





First aid was provided, but paramedics declared Mr Turvey dead at the scene.





Police had been searching for the 33-year-old since Monday when he shot at officers when resisting arrest at Katandra West.





Homicide squad detectives will now investigate the incident.





—





Firefighters are battling to bring a bushfire on Tasmania's east coast under control after the blaze prompted campers and residents to evacuate.





The wildfire near Coles Bay Road at Friendly Beaches was at watch-and-act level this morning, with a warning urging people in the area to seek shelter in place.





The blaze is about 20 kilometres north of tourist town Coles Bay, with the only road in and out of the town closed until a safety inspection has been completed.





Deputy Chief Officer of the Tasmania Fire Service, Matthew Lowe, says the re-opening of Coles Bay road is a priority.





"Priorities are the ongoing safety assessment and opening of Coles Bay Road. As you'd be aware the roads been closed since the fire commenced yesterday. There has been some movement of local traffic under escort out of that area this morning. And that is ongoing, but it's subject to assessment of the road."





—





Opposition Finance Minister Jane Hume says the latest OECD economic outlook includes some dire warnings for the Australian economy.





In the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's latest set of economic forecasts, troubles in the Chinese economy were flagged as a key risk factor.





Weak consumer confidence and ongoing problems in the property market have caused concern for China's economy, with the 5.1 % growth expected for 2023 likely to ease to 4.6% in 2024.





A sharper-than-expected slowdown in China would have a negative impact on trade partners such as Australia.





Ms Hume says spending cuts and improving productivity are essential if Australia is to improve its own economic outlook.





"Growth is going to remain sluggish unless you can get productivity moving again. And of course, the only way you can do that is not using just migration. You have to make sure that you have Flexible Industrial Relations laws that you improve competition in the market that you lower taxation that you lower energy prices."





—





The Labor goverment has launched an independent review into land use in areas impacted by contamination due to high levels of chemicals known as PFAS.





PFAS are a family of thousands of chemicals that are used in a range of consumer products including waterproof clothing, furniture, cookware and electronics.





The chemicals have been found to exist in the environment for tens of thousands of years, as they do not break down.





The health risks for people living in areas where there is a high concentration of PFAS is still under review, but scientific research has found links with minor health effects.





The independent review will examine a number of specific sites across Australia, where there are increased levels of the chemicals in surrounding soil, water and produce.





"We know that PFAS has been a big issue for a long period of time my government is responding we'll have an independent review and we'll look at its recommendations one of the things that we'll look at is how do we use some of the land."





—





And in sport,





The Wallabies face a tough match against unbeaten Wales in Lyon on Sunday to remain alive in the World Cup tournament.





A shock pool game loss to Fiji derailed captain Eddie Jones' plans for the Wallabies to arrive at the quarter-final stage fairly fresh, unlike their heavyweight rivals.





Jones faced fierce criticism about his selection decisions, most notably leaving out long-time skipper Michael Hooper and veteran playmaker Quade Cooper, instead opting for the youngest squad of all 20 teams at the World Cup.





Jones took the blame for the Fiji loss and said he would be held accountable for his bold selection calls and game-plan, as they were out-smarted by the Pacific islanders.



