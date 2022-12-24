SBS News

Evening News Bulletin 24 December 2022

SBS News

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 December 2022 at 4:00pm, updated 2 hours ago at 4:46pm
Presented by Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS News
Tags
World

Qantas passengers stranded in Azerbaijan, after an emergency flight landing, an anxious wait for residents in South Australia ahead of a flood river peak; and in sailing, favourable weather conditions could see a race record broken at this year's Sydney to Hobart.

Published 24 December 2022 at 4:00pm, updated 2 hours ago at 4:46pm
Presented by Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS News
Tags
World
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Midday News Bulletin 24 December 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Morning News Bulletin 24 December 2022

SBS News

Evening News Bulletin 23 December 2022

SBS News

Midday News Bulletin 23 December 2022