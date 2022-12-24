Evening News Bulletin 24 December 2022

Source: SBS News
Presented by Biwa Kwan
Qantas passengers stranded in Azerbaijan, after an emergency flight landing, an anxious wait for residents in South Australia ahead of a flood river peak; and in sailing, favourable weather conditions could see a race record broken at this year's Sydney to Hobart.
