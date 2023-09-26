Evening News Bulletin 26 September 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT





Daniel Andrews resigns as Victorian Premier after nearly a decade in the top job;

Warren Mundine addresses the National Press Club;

And in sport, a former Labor senator appointed as the A-League's first independent chair.

Daniel Andrews says he will resign as premier of Victoria.





Mr Andrews made the announcement at a snap press conference held at state parliament today, with his wife Cath beside him.





After nearly a decade in the job, he says now is the time to step away.





"And that's what leadership is about. Leadership is about subjecting yourself to the judgement, the almost continuous judgement of others. And you know that going in. That's what it's about. And it'll be for others to judge my time in the parliament, my time as a local member of parliament and my time in different leadership roles."





His resignation will become effective at 5pm tomorrow, with his successor to be chosen at midday.





—





Leading No campaigner Nyunggai Warren Mundine has accused the Albanese government of wanting to put racial segregation back into the Constitution.





Speaking at the National Press Club in Canberra today, Mr Mundine urged Australians to vote no in the upcoming Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum, saying the Uluru Statement from the Heart is 'a symbolic declaration of war'.





He says Australians will have a choice when they vote on October the 14th.





"A choice of what kind of nation we want to be. Do we want Australia to be a liberal democracy where all people are equal? Where all Australians can reconcile and moving ahead united as a country? Or do we want to be a country where people are divided by race, permanently in conflict with each other over facts of history that cannot be altered?"





—





Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he hopes Australians will vote 'yes' in the upcoming Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum.





Mr Albanese says there are many areas where people will benefit from listening to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.





"You might have noticed, there's a bit of a referendum going on at the moment about listening. And one of the areas where we can certainly listen to our First Australians is the tens of thousands of years of history about land management, about dealing with care for country and there is much to be learned from First Australians."





—





ANZ has been slapped with a $15 million fine for misleading customers about not having to pay fees on their credit card accounts.





More than 186,000 accounts were charged an average of $45 in fees and interest on cash advances between May 2016 to November 2018, with some customers unfairly charged thousands of dollars.





The bank failed to inform customers that their credit card account balances were lower than indicated, slugging them with unexpected fees and interest when they took out cash advances.





The Federal Court on Tuesday found ANZ did not act efficiently, honestly and fairly and was in breach of financial regulations.





—





In football,





The Australian Professional Leagues have announced that former Labor Senator Stephen Conroy will be the first Independent Chairperson of the A-Leagues.





Mr Conroy, who was born in the UK, spent over 20 years as a member of the Victorian Senate and was also a former Minister of Communications.



