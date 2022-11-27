SBS News

Evening News Bulletin 27 November 2022

Published 27 November 2022 at 4:00pm, updated 19 minutes ago at 4:13pm
Presented by Claire Slattery
In this bulletin, Matthew Guy to resign as Victorian Liberal Party leader following his state election defeat to Daniel Andrews, Labor's industrial relations bill expected to pass parliament after gaining support from a key crossbencher, and in sport, the Socceroos relish their World Cup win against Tunisa.

