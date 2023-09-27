Evening News Bulletin 27 September 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





Jacinta Allan has been elected as the 49th premier of Victoria.





Ms Allan will replace outgoing premier Daniel Andrews, who announced his resignation yesterday.





She will become the state's second-ever woman to serve as premier, after Joan Kirner.





Labor MPs had been locked in a caucus meeting earlier today where Ms Allan was elected unanimously, but faced a challenge from Minister for Public Transport Ben Carroll.





Mr Carroll has since been elected as the state's Deputy Premier.





Ms Allan paid tribute to Daniel Andrews's leadership, saying it's a deep honour and privilege to be in the position to be heading to government house to be sworn in as Premier.





"Twenty-four years ago, almost to the day, when I walked into this place as a much younger woman from regional Victoria, I never expected to have this length of service or indeed to be able to have had the honour and privilege of serving the Victorian community in various ministerial roles under premiers, strong, decisive premiers of Steve Brax, John Brumby and more recently Daniel Andrews. And then in turn to have the unanimous support today from my parliamentary colleagues is indeed a deep privilege."





Daniel Andrews officially ends his time in the job at 5pm today.





Leading Indigenous Voice to Parliament advocate Noel Pearson is urging multicultural Australians to vote Yes in the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum.





The lawyer and land rights activist addressed the National Press Club today, urging all Australians to vote for the constitutionally enshrined advisory body out of a civic "love of country".





Mr Pearson responded to concerns that the Yes campaign might not be resonating with culturally and linguistically diverse Australians, because of concerns about the Voice's constitutional safety.





He says that the proposal is "constitutionally safe" and that a successful yes vote on the Voice could provide a unifying moment for all Australians.





"We can move to an Australia where the Indigenous, the British descendants, and the multicultural mob become one. And we all know we're Australians, there's no priority among us, we're all equally Australians. It'll be a great day when we do that."





This comes as Opposition Leader and No supporter Peter Dutton has criticised the Yes campaign for a lack of clarity about what a Voice to Parliament will be.





Mr Dutton says that calls made by Mr Pearson on Monday for the Voice to operate at local, regional and national levels show that the Albanese government is not providing Australians with enough information.





Mr Dutton says that uncertainty about the Voice has contributed to a decrease in support for the Yes campaign, which polling in the last month has consistently shown to be behind.





"You've got Mr Pearson coming out with a different version of what the Voice would be every other day. How the Yes case can argue to the Australian public that you can have a design of the Voice taking place after the vote on the Saturday. It would make more sense to me to have designed the Voice so that people can understand what it is they're being asked to vote for."





Inflation has risen slightly this month, with costs increasing 5.2 per cent in the 12 months to August.





That's up from 4.9 per cent in July.





The jump is largely in line with market expectations - figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show the most significant statistics were in housing, transport and non-alcoholic beverages.





The figures are likely to influence the Reserve Bank Board when it meets to consider the cash rate on Tuesday.





In sport,





The best men's and women's players in the NRL will be crowned tonight during the Dally M awards in Sydney.





Cronulla's Nicho Hynes won the men's top honour last year, while the Sydney Roosters' Raecene McGregor won the women's award.



