Italy set for its first female Prime Minister

Leader of Italian far-right party 'Fratelli d'Italia' (Brothers of Italy), Giorgia Meloni casts her vote Source: AAP / MASSIMO PERCOSSI/EPA
Published 26 September 2022 at 11:38am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Italy is on track for first female prime minister as exit polls suggest a far-right win. If Giorgia Meloni is successful, she will lead Italy's most far-right government since the fall of dictator Benito Mussolini during World War Two.
