SBS News In Depth

Italy set for its first female Prime Minister

SBS News In Depth

Leader of Italian far-right party 'Fratelli d'Italia' (Brothers of Italy), Giorgia Meloni casts her vote

Leader of Italian far-right party 'Fratelli d'Italia' (Brothers of Italy), Giorgia Meloni casts her vote Source: AAP / MASSIMO PERCOSSI/EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 September 2022 at 11:38am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

Italy is on track for first female prime minister as exit polls suggest a far-right win. If Giorgia Meloni is successful, she will lead Italy's most far-right government since the fall of dictator Benito Mussolini during World War Two.

Published 26 September 2022 at 11:38am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A new advertisement asking Australians to say yes to an Indigenous Voice to Parliament (SBS).jpg

Uluru Statement leaders launch advertisement asking Australians to give them a voice

SKOREA-SOCIETY-CRIME

Seoul subway murder highlights weak laws

Protesters hold a vigil for 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at Sydney Town Hall

Amini case triggers violent unrest across the world

ASTHMA STOCK

Experts are warning Australians who suffer from asthma to prepare for a thunderstorm allergy season