SBS News In Depth

Jewish community reacts to NSW Premier Nazi controversy

SBS News In Depth

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet walks into a press conference

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet is under pressure ahead of the election Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 January 2023 at 5:17pm
By Stephanie Corsetti, Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS News

The New South Wales Premier has been referred to police as the fallout from revelations that Dominic Perrottet wore a Nazi costume continue ahead of the March state election.

Published 15 January 2023 at 5:17pm
By Stephanie Corsetti, Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS News
Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Moldova's Interior ministry has released this image of a missile remains on the ground

Russian missiles claim lives and shutdown power

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Japan's leader Fumio Kishida

Japan and the United States sign space deal

Lisa Marie Presley stands next to her crib, leaning on the exhibition

Lisa Marie Presley to be buried at Graceland mansion

Residents of Soledar have evacuated and register at temporary accommodation (AAP).jpg

Russian officials attempt to gain control in Soledar