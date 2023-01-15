Jewish community reacts to NSW Premier Nazi controversy

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet is under pressure ahead of the election Source: AAP
Published 15 January 2023 at 5:17pm
By Stephanie Corsetti, Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS News
The New South Wales Premier has been referred to police as the fallout from revelations that Dominic Perrottet wore a Nazi costume continue ahead of the March state election.
