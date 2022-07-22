SBS News

Midday bulletin 22 July 2022

SBS News

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 July 2022 at 12:00pm, updated an hour ago at 12:10pm
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News

In this bulletin, the Federal Government accuses the Opposition of scaremongering about foot and mouth disease, the new United States Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy arrives to begin in the role, and in sport, Jonas Vingegaard extends his lead at the Tour De France, with only three stages to go.

Published 22 July 2022 at 12:00pm, updated an hour ago at 12:10pm
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

AM bulletin 22 July 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

PM bulletin 21 July 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Midday bulletin 21 July 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

AM bulletin 21 July 2022