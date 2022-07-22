Midday bulletin 22 July 2022

Published 22 July 2022 at 12:00pm, updated an hour ago at 12:10pm
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
In this bulletin, the Federal Government accuses the Opposition of scaremongering about foot and mouth disease, the new United States Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy arrives to begin in the role, and in sport, Jonas Vingegaard extends his lead at the Tour De France, with only three stages to go.
