Midday Bulletin 6 June 2022

Published 6 June 2022 at 12:13pm, updated 19 minutes ago at 12:16pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Source: SBS News
In this bulletin, the Federal Government says there is little else they can do in the short-term to curb rising energy costs; New South Wales announces $3000 thank you payment to health workers; and in sport, Minjee Lee becomes the third Australian ever to win the most prestigious women's golf tournament.

