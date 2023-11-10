Midday News Bulletin 10 November 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT



Australia could begin releasing detained asylum seekers and refugees within days, following a landmark High Court ruling

Israel agrees to daily four-hour pauses to fighting in northern Gaza

And a state funeral held for Australian rules football great Ron Barassi

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles says more detainees in immigration detention will be released, subject to community safety and visa restrictions, as it considers its response to a landmark High Court ruling.





A majority of the High Court on Wednesday found indefinite immigration detention was unlawful - but the reasons for the ruling have yet to be released.





The court was told by the solicitor-general at least 92 detainees who can't return to their original country might be freed and another 340 in long-term detention could join them.





Legal advocates for detainees say the government could be liable for compensation if it fails to release people.





Mr Giles says it is appropriate that time is taken to consider the full implications of the court ruling, but added that any detainees released will be subject to the appropriate conditions to protect community safety.





The federal opposition's spokesman on Home Affairs, James Paterson, says he agrees the government has to comply with the court's ruling, but says community safety should be top of mind.





"Let's remember that these people have either committed serious crimes or otherwise violated the character provisions of the Migration Act. What they should have done is already be prepared for all lawful options to protect the Australian community from these offenders. That could include, for example, as we do when it relates to terrorism - measures to manage these people in the community. Like, an extended supervision order, or a control order."





---





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has spoken with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, condemning the Hamas attack on Israel and expressing his concern over civilian deaths in the conflict.





Mr Albanese spoke with Mr Abbas on Thursday morning to reaffirm Australia's support for a two-state solution.





He underlined the need for international law to be observed and for the protection of civilians in Gaza.





Mr Albanese spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week.





Meanwhile, former prime minister Scott Morrison has returned from his visit to Israel, which he took with ex-UK prime minister Boris Johnson.





Mr Morrison said Israel couldn't step back from its assault against Hamas in Gaza.





---





The United Nations says a daily four-hour pause in fighting in northern Gaza should be conducted in co-ordination with its agencies.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated in a statement that there would be "no ceasefire", without the release of hostages held by Hamas.





Israel has been warning civilians to move to southern Gaza as it attacks targets in the north.





United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres says the amount of aid in Gaza needs to be drastically scaled up.





"Some life-saving aid is beginning to trickle into Gaza. But, let’s face it, it’s a drop in the ocean. The needs are enormous. We must step up to assist and protect civilians in Gaza. That means an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. It means unfettered, safe, and sustained access to bring in and distribute supplies at much greater scale, volume, and frequency – including fuel."





---





Thousands have gathered at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the site of Ron Barassi's greatest sporting achievements, to farewell the Australian rules football legend at his state memorial service.





The multiple Victorian Football League premiership winner as a player and coach died aged 87 on September 16.





Between playing and coaching, he claimed 10 premierships at Melbourne, Carlton and North Melbourne.





Former Collingwood president Eddie McGuire says Barrassi made a huge and lasting impact on the game.



