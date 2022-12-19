Midday News Bulletin 19 December 2022

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Published 19 December 2022
Argentina's World Cup triumph celebrated by football fans around the world, Victoria's Premier condemns A-League fan violence; and the Bureau of Meteorology releases Australia's Christmas Day forecast.
