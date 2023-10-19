Midday News Bulletin 19 October 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT



Egypt agrees to open a crossing to allow aid into Gaza...

Two Australian government ministers say Palestinians are being collective punished...

And in sports, Socceroos coach Graham Arnold says he has big plans for rising star Cristian Volpato.

Government frontbencher Anne Aly says she believes the suffering experienced by Palestinians in Gaza by Israel's decision cut off food, water and aid is a form of collective punishment.





The term has been used by UN experts to describe what is happening in Gaza, listing the 16-year blockade in Gaza and Israel's bombing of the area in retaliation over a Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October.





The experts say such violence committed against civilians amounts to a war crime under international law.





Earlier, fellow frontbencher Ed Husic says Australia must speak up for Palestinian civilians.





The remarks from the first two Muslim ministers in an Australian federal government go further than remarks by foreign minister, Penny Wong, who has urged all sides to show restraint in protecting civilian life.





Ms Aly says the violence has to stop.





"And so when you look at the death, when you look at the number of children killed, when you look at the destruction, when you look at the human situation in Gaza: a lack of water, no water, no food, no energy, no way out. It is hard to argue that it is not a form of collective punishment."





Ms Aly condemned Hamas. She also supported a motion passed by the parliament on Monday in support of Israel’s right to defend itself.





She added that the federal government has been balanced in its response by urging Israel to show restraint and abide by the rules of engagement in war.





—





US President Joe Biden says Egypt has agreed to open the Rafah crossing to allow in up to 20 trucks of aid into Gaza.





The United Nations says over one million people have been displaced over a period of 10 days in the aftermath of the Hamas attack on 7 October.





Mr Biden says roads near the crossing would first need hours of repairs because of the fighting, but it's expected the aid could arrive by Friday.





"Which is going to take a little time to set up probably. But the point being that if Hamas confiscated or doesn't want to get through just confiscated it, then it's going to end (arrangement will end). But the bottom line is that El-Sisi (Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi) deserves some real credit because he was very accommodating and quite frankly as everyone I have spoken to thus far since this trip began."





—





A survey has found a majority of Australians who voted down the Indigenous voice to parliament referendum support putting in place truth in political advertising laws in time for the next federal election.





The Australia Institute surveyed more than 1,500 voters about the voice referendum and misinformation after the polls closed on Saturday.





It found the majority of those surveyed who voted yes - and also among those who voted no - agreed that truth in political advertising should be legislated before the next election campaign kicks off.





Seven in 10 respondents said they were concerned about misinformation on social media in the lead up to the voice referendum.





Australia Institute Executive Director Richard Denniss said it shouldn't be legal to lie in a political ad.





—





Major supermarkets have reassured customers there are no milk shortages or buying limits in place as Victorian dairy workers walk off the job for a second day.





More than 1400 workers from dairy producers Fonterra, Saputo, Lactalis and Peters are striking for 48 hours as they demand better pay and conditions.





The processing staff at 13 regional and metro sites started their industrial action on Wednesday.





Coles and Woolworths say there are no milk shortages at their supermarkets - and the companies have no plans to introduce buying limits.





—





In football, Socceroos coach Graham Arnold says he sees huge potential in Italian Under-19 international Cristian Volpato, after his performance in his Socceroos debut.





As centre-back, the 19-year-old played a role at both ends of the pitch, and also contributed to Australia’s first goal in the 2-nil win over New Zealand (on 18 October).





Volpato says he has built his confidence with his time playing for Serie B club Parma - and he's glad to have been able to showcase his skill in this latest game.





"It has taken a few camps to obviously to get this opportunity. Obviously, I would like to think I've done well. And we've got the win - that is obviously the most important thing. I am very happy because growing up in Australia for 17 years - and it means a lot to me. And I am sure that all my friends back home are supportive."





Australia’s next task sees them face Bangladesh in the first World Cup qualifier for the 2026 tournament.





Arnold says he is impressed by what he has seen so far from Volpato.



