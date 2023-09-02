Midday News Bulletin 2 September 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT





Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin McDonagh has lashed out at No campaigners for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament after a clip from his film Seven Psychopaths featured in their social media posts on the upcoming referendum.





No campaign group Fair Australia shared the clip on social media with an image of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese superimposed over the face of the character Paulo.





Albanese was depicted wearing a Yes badge in the doctored clip, in which Paulo threatens the character Hans with a gun and asks him to put his hands up.





Hans refuses to do so, despite the weapon.





The Fair Australia social media post was accompanied by the message: "Don't let them bully you. Vote NO to the Voice of Division."





McDonagh told the Guardian newspaper the post appears to "be deliberate copyright infringement by a bunch of rightwing swine".





Fair Australia defended the post, saying it is a parody.





—





Residents in Hong Kong and other parts of southern China have sheltered indoors as they wait for the worst of Typhoon Saola to sweep through the region.





On Friday, the super typhoon was downgraded to typhoon status, but is still bringing with it winds reaching 220 kilometres per hour.





It's the strongest storm the region has seen in five years.





China's National Meteorological Center issued a red alert, the most severe warning in its four-tier typhoon warning system.





Authorities in Hong Kong issued the highest level warning for a typhoon: signal number 10.





Hong Kong resident Marianne Bray says she and her family are very aware that the last time a T10 warning was issued in 2018 for Typhoon Mangkhut, 10 people died.





"The government has put a typhoon signal number 10 which is the highest signal in Hong Kong, it is a hurricane signal so we are seeing a lot of trees being toppled over, we are hearing a lot of banging, I can see my neighbour's walls about to collapse and we are worried about the lamp post down here so there is a lot of stuff going on, brought on mostly by the wind."





—





The leader of a coup that overthrew Gabon's President Ali Bongo says he wants to avoid rushing into elections that "repeat past mistakes".





The coup is West and Central Africa's eighth in three years.





Military officers led by General Brice Oligui Nguema seized power on Wednesday, minutes after an announcement that Bongo had secured a third-term in an election.





Pressure is growing on the junta to hand back power to a civilian government.





Coup leader Brice Oligui Nguema says he won't be rushing to hold another election.





"Our aim is to move as quickly as possible - quickly but surely. Moving as quickly as possible doesn't mean organising elections in a rush, where we'll end up with the same mistakes, where the same people will continue in power, and it all comes back to the same thing."





—





The Australian Council of Trade Unions has criticised a report by several employer representative groups which calls to minimise the employer's responsibility in payments for paid parental leave.





The report, tabled by the Senate Education and Employment References Committee, suggests amendments so that small businesses do not need to pay Parental Leave instalments directly to their workers unless they opt to do so.





It also calls for the Productivity Commission to conduct an inquiry into the impact of the Paid Parental Leave scheme on Australian businesses.





The A-C-T-U says these recommendations have been made despite evidence to the committee that the scheme delivers significant benefits to working parents, especially women, and to employers through increased staff retention.





A-C-T-U President Michele O’Neil says parental leave is not a welfare entitlement, but a workplace right, adding that it's concerning that women would be disadvantaged for working for a small business.





—





In cycling, French man Geoffrey Soupe came out on top in the predicted sprint finish to win a crash-ridden stage seven of the Vuelta a Espana.





On the last corner with 200 metres to go, Soupe accelerated - outsprinting his competitors.





Crashes saw riders go down 10 kilometres from the finish line and and then again with 5 kilometres to go.





Soupe says the result is unexpected, but exhilarating.





"I don't think it's possible to win a stage because it is really, really fast. Really fast in sprint. Yet today it is really nervous in the final. We have a lot roundabout, a lot of wind in the final. It's a sprint of grunt work. It's always special. But always a surprise."





Stage eight is a mountainous 165-kilometre ride.



