Midday News Bulletin 20 September 2023

TRANSCRIPT



Two men charged over the alleged murder of a major Sydney crime figure;

Welfare payments increased for five million Australians;

And in football, Manchester City defend their Champions League trophy with a 3-1 victory.

Two men have been arrested over the alleged murder of a major Sydney crime figure who was shot dead while sitting in his car near a shopping precinct.





The victim, who died at the scene near Bondi Junction in June, has since been identified as 48-year-old Alen Moradian, a notorious Sydney underworld drug lord with links to the Comanchero bikie gang.





Early this morning, detectives arrested a 42-year-old man in Sydney's south and a 31-year-old man in Moorebank.





Assistant Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald says police will allege the 42-year-old man was a former friend of Alen Moradian.





"We will allege that the 42 year old male arrested this morning was the actual mastermind of the murder of Alen Moridian, we will allege that he coordinated and managed this murder of his former friend. And the reason we will put forward today as the motive was the outstanding debt owed."





—





More than five million Australians on welfare have had their payments boosted.





People on JobSeeker, Youth Allowance, Austudy, ABSTUDY and the Youth Disability Support Pension will receive an extra $40 per fortnight in addition to the $16 increase from indexation.





The changes were announced in the federal government's May budget as part of its $14.6 billion package to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.





—





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has defended the government's focus on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum as Australians struggle at the checkout.





Mr Albanese says his government is doing a lot when it comes to the economy, environment and cost of living.





It comes as Olympic champion Cathy Freeman has become the latest Indigenous backer of the yes vote.





The Prime Minister told radio station 2-S-M this shouldn't be a controversial proposal.





"Every other country in the world has done it. This should not be controversial. This is a very modest request. And Cathy Freeman has joined with the overwhelming majority of Indigenous Australians wanting to be recognised in our nation's founding document. All this will do is that and have an advisory group that won't change the way that government functions. Doesn't have a right of veto won't be a funding body."





—





Businesses will be able to bring in foreign skilled workers on potentially as little as $120,000 in a visa process which will take weeks instead of months.





It's a part of a migration overhaul which will make it easier to hire in high-demand industries.





The Australian Financial Review reports the changes will be part of an upcoming migration review, which will involve the biggest shake-up of a system since the 1990s.





Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil told Channel Seven the changes won't be about how many migrants can come to Australia, but who can.





"What I want Australians to understand is this is actually not about how many people come to Australia. It's not about how many people come through. It's about who it's the first time that our government in a long time has really thought about the question of why we would bring people to Australia through their migration system. What are the big national challenges that we're seeking to solve and design a system around those things. The overall effect of these changes will not be to increase migration in Australia. In fact, the effect of the changes will be to reduce the size of the system a bit."





—





In football,





Manchester City have begun the defense of their Champions League trophy with a come-from-behind 3-1 victory at home against Red Star Belgrade.





The visitors stunned the citizens when they took the lead right on the 45 minute mark through an Osman Bukari goal, but the title-holders bounced back with a Julian Alvarez brace and a third by Rodri.





Elsewhere, PSG eased past Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in France, while a last minute header by goalkeeper Ivan Provedel saved a point for Lazio in a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid.



