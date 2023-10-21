Midday News Bulletin 21 October 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT



The first hostages released by Hamas named

Aid trucks yet to move into Gaza through the Rafah crossing

Australia celebrates a Cricket World Cup win over Pakistan

The United States says it is working behind the scenes to secure the release of every hostage being held by Hamas in Gaza, after two of its citizens became the first to be released.





A mother and daughter from Chicago, Judith Raanan and Natalie Raanan have been released.





Hamas says it took the action for humanitarian reasons.





Around 200 were abducted by Hamas in raids two weeks ago.





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has thanked Qatar for helping secure the freedom of these two women.





"Since the early hours of this crisis, the President has made clear that he will do everything possible to secure the release of every hostage. During my own recent travel to the region, I emphasised the urgency and importance of this to the United States and pressed our partners to do everything they can to help us secure the release. Since that time, we continue to work relentlessly with partners to do just that. I can't speak publicly about the details of these efforts, and I know you understand that."





—





UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres used a visit to Egypt's crossing with the Gaza Strip to make an emotional appeal for aid trucks to move into the besieged enclave.





It comes days after the US raised hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough.





Standing at the Rafah Crossing, Mr Guterres described the delay in delivering food, water, medicines and fuel to those in need as heartbreaking.





"It is essential to have fuel on the other side for UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) to be able to distribute humanitarian aid for the population in Gaza. At the same time, this is a war zone. And, that is the reason why I've asked for a humanitarian ceasefire."





Rafah crossing has remained shut since shortly after Israel began its bombing of Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.





Wrangling over conditions for delivering aid has delayed the reopening.





Israel has demanded a mechanism to inspect the aid, while Western states have been pushing to evacuate foreign passport holders from Gaza.





—





Celebrations of the 50th birthday of the Sydney Opera House have continued, with the iconic building being illuminated with a laser light show.





The building was lit up with the show, designed by Australian audio-visual artist Robin Fox, last night.





Today, the Opera House will have its first open day in eight years, with 37,000 people having signed up for a free tour.





Local resident Stephen Johnson says the Opera House is a building that has stood the test of time.





"The Opera House is one of the most iconic and recognisable buildings in the world. It was born out of a wild crazy idea, which has been turned into one of the most astonishing buildings. It's hosted an amazing number of performances and performers over 50 years and at the end of it, it stands today and hasn't really aged. It's just an absolutely iconic building."





The Opera House was officially opened the Queen Elizabeth the second on October the 20th, 1973.





Delays meant it took 14 years to build.





The unqiue design came from Danish architect Jørn Utzon, whose idea was chosen from more than 200 submitted from around the world.





—





In cricket, David Warner has paid fulsome tribute to his partner opening the batting for Australia at the men's World Cup, Mitch Marsh, after the pair spearheaded a crucial Australian win over Pakistan in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru.





Warner and Marsh put on a whopping 239 run opening partnership after Pakistan won the coin toss and made Australia bat first.





That set up Australia's score of 367, which Pakistan could not overhaul...the Aussies winning by 62 runs, after dismissing Pakistan for 305.





Player of the Match Warner says the result could not have been achieved without Marsh.





"I'm just so ecstatic for him. You know, he's a great man to have around the team. He's the life of the party, brings out the best in everyone. And that's what you need in teams. And in these back-up-against-the-wall games, you need that."





Australia is now in fourth spot, with five more games to play.





They've won their last two games, after losing their first two.



