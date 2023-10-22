Midday News Bulletin 22 October 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT



Israel says it is stepping up airstrikes in Gaza

A wine trade dispute between China and Australia closer to being resolved

In cricket, England captain Jos Buttler takes his share of blame for a defeat against South Africa

An Israeli military spokesman says Israel is stepping up its attacks on the Gaza Strip as part of its next stage of its war on Hamas.





Asked about a possible ground invasion into Gaza, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters that the military is trying to create optimal conditions beforehand.





More than one million Palestinians in the northern Gaza have fled to the south, after Israel told them to evacuate.





Mr Hagari repeated his calls for those who haven't evacuated, to do so.





"We will deepen our attacks to minimise the dangers to our forces in the next stages of the war. We are going to increase the attacks, from today, we will increase the attacks on therefore I call on Gaza city residents specifically to continue moving south for their safety."





—





A long-awaited convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid has crossed into southern Gaza for the first time in two weeks.





United Nations officials say at least 100 trucks daily are needed and that any aid operation must be sustainable at scale.





United Nations head Antonio Guterres says while more aid is needed, it is good that aid trucks have started to arrive.





"I went to the Rafah border crossing. There I saw a paradox - a humanitarian catastrophe playing out in real time. On the one hand, I saw hundreds of trucks teeming with food and other essential supplies. On the other hand, we know that just across the border there are 2 million people without water, food, fuel, electricity and medicine. Children, mothers, the elderly, the sick. Food trucks on one side, empty stomachs on the other."





—





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he has no plans for a diplomatic visit to Israel despite pressure from the federal opposition.





Anthony Albanese said the government remains united in its stance on the Hamas-Israel war despite remarks by some cabinet members labelled as "out of line" by the Opposition.





The Prime Minister is travelling to the United States on 23 October to meet with its president Joe Biden, who recently returned from a brief trip to Israel where he met with Mr Netanyahu.





—





A long-running dispute between Australia and China over wine tariffs is close to ending after a breakthrough in negotiations.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the two nations have agreed to suspend their World Trade Organisation spat while China undertakes a review of duties expected to take five months.





China imposed trade sanctions on $20 billion worth of Australian products at the height of a diplomatic feud in 2020.





A report was handed down by the WTO into Australia's complaint about China's tariffs, and is understood to have been given to both sides.





—





People on the New South Wales mid-north coast are being urged to remain vigilant as strong winds and high temperatures threaten to intensify major fires burning in the region.





Extreme fire danger and total fire bans are in place in large parts of the state while firefighters continue to battle the 28,000 hectare Willi Willi blaze west of Kempsey and another fire at Wise Creek east of Hat Head.





Properties are not currently threatened, but the hot, dry and windy conditions could see the fires break through containment lines, Rural Fire Service Deputy Commissioner Peter McKechnie warned.





—





England captain Jos Buttler has taken his share of the blame for a historically bad defeat against South Africa, accepting he made a mistake by fielding first in the oppressive heat and humidity of Mumbai.





Things could hardly have gone worse for the defending champions, whose World Cup campaign is rapidly disappearing over the cliff edge after three losses in four, with the Proteas running away with a 229-run win.





That was England's heaviest ever defeat in terms of runs, while South Africa's score of 7-399, was a second undesired record.





Buttler told Fox Sports it was a disappointing result.



