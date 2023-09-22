Midday News Bulletin 22 September 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT





Australian politicians react to the retirement of media mogul Rupert Murdoch;

The Treasurer says a $22 billion surplus is not expected to last;

And in football, Brighton are defeated in their first ever official European game.





Australian politicians have paid tribute to media magnate Rupert Murdoch, following the announcement he will step down as leader of Fox and News Corp.





Mr Murdoch will become chairman emeritus of both companies, effective at board meetings in November.





His son, Lachlan, will become News Corp chairman and continue as chief executive officer at Fox Corp.





Education Minister Jason Clare and Deputy Opposition Leader Sussan Ley told Channel Seven they think he'll still be a prominent voice in the media.





"I think that Rupert Murdoch will still play a very big role in the media going forward. Whether he's chairman or not, it appears that he will still play a very big role at Fox News."







"He's keeping an eye on what's going on, that's for sure. But I think that somebody who's working and busy and engaged at 92 is a great message for all older Australians. Actually, we used to step away and think we had to not be involved in the workplace or the workforce after 65 As I was growing up."





—





Treasurer Jim Chalmers has unveiled a $22.1 billion surplus, but says it's not expected to last.





The surplus posted for the 2022/23 financial year is the first time in 15 years the government has brought in more revenue than it has spent.





Labor owes the improvement to a commodity-fuelled revenue windfall, as well as extra tax collected from individuals in a strong jobs market.





Mr Chalmers says this is only expected to be a temporary surplus.





"We're still anticipating a deficit this year. And in the years after, in the budget. Obviously there is lots that can happen between now and when we hand down the budget next May. There's an element of unpredictability when it comes to revenue at the moment because the global economic environment is uncertain, particularly in China. And because the full impact of these interest rate rises, has not yet bitten in our economy."





—





Australia has held talks with Dutch authorities pursuing justice for the murdered passengers and crew of downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17.





Australia has been working with the Netherlands and European Union to co-ordinate sanctions on the trio convicted by the District Court of The Hague in November 2022 for their contribution to the downing of MH17.





All 298 people on board died, including 38 Australian citizens or residents.





Foreign Minister Penny Wong is in New York attending the United Nations General Assembly - and says the Australian government will fight to ensure those responsible answer for their crime.





"I've just come from a very moving discussion with the Netherlands and other representatives of those nations involved in the joint investigation team into the downing of MH17 by the Russian Federation which resulted in the tragic loss of so many lives. We remain committed to pursuing truth, justice and accountability."





—





A Senate inquiry is today examining the consequences of the federal government's decision to block extra flights from Qatar Airways.





The inquiry has heard from agriculture representatives, who say the impact of the decision has extended beyond travellers and airfare.





Qatar spent $135 million on chilled Australian beef and boxed sheep, making it the third largest market in the Middle East and North Africa for the exports.





—





In football,





Brighton have been stunned 2-3 by AEK Athens for the opening day of the Europa League in first ever official European game.





The home side fell behind twice before equalising as many times through successfully converted penalty kicks by Joao Pedro, but suffered a third six minutes before the end of the game.





Meanwhile, West Ham came from behind to beat Serbian side Topola 3-1 in London, while Liverpool celebrated a victory in Austria against LASK with the same score.



