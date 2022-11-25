SBS News

Midday News Bulletin 25 November 2022

SBS News

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 November 2022 at 12:00pm, updated 4 hours ago at 12:44pm
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News

In this bulletin, Home Affairs Minister Claire O'Neil meets western Sydney mayors opposed to the repatriation of Australians linked to IS fighters, a report to shed light on how and why Scott Morrison took on multiple ministries when he was prime minister, and in sport, wins for Portugal, Brazil and Switzerland in the group stage of the World Cup.

Published 25 November 2022 at 12:00pm, updated 4 hours ago at 12:44pm
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Evening News Bulletin 25 November 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Morning News 25 November 2022

SBS News

Evening News Bulletin 24 November 2022

SBS News

Midday News Bulletin 24 November 2022