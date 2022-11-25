Midday News Bulletin 25 November 2022

Source: SBS News
Published 25 November 2022 at 12:00pm, updated 4 hours ago at 12:44pm
Presented by Claire Slattery
In this bulletin, Home Affairs Minister Claire O'Neil meets western Sydney mayors opposed to the repatriation of Australians linked to IS fighters, a report to shed light on how and why Scott Morrison took on multiple ministries when he was prime minister, and in sport, wins for Portugal, Brazil and Switzerland in the group stage of the World Cup.
