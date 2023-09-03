Midday News Bulletin 3 September 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT





Opposition leader Peter Dutton says he'll hold a second referendum if the voice fails;

New changes to industrial law to be introduced to federal parliament;

And in sport, Spain's acting Prime Minister praises the national women's team following the president controversy.

—





Opposition leader Peter Dutton says he would hold a second referendum solely to enshrine First Nations recognition into the constitution in the event the voice fails to pass.





Mr Dutton confirmed Australians would head to the voting booths again under his leadership if the 'yes' vote for an Indigneous Voice to Parliament does not succeed.





It comes as John Farnham has given permission for his famous song, You're the Voice, to be used in a 'yes' campaign film for the referendum.





Mr Dutton told Sky News celebrity endorcement of the 'yes' campaign won't take away from the fact that people don't understand what it means.





"I think in a sense, it's the appropriate theme song for the yes campaign because remember that the key line in the lyrics there is, you're the voice try to understand it. And I honestly don't think most Australians understand it and they want to be informed. There are good people on the yes and no case, or who have decided to vote yes or no. But there are many people in the middle who just say, well, I've got a big hesitation here."





—





Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke will introduce new changes to industrial law when federal parliament resumes on Monday [[Sep 4]].









The closing loopholes bill will define casual employment, set minimum standards for independent contractors in the gig economy, and safeguard workers from discrimination if they have been affected by domestic violence.





It will also propose criminalising industrial manslaughter, under the Commonwealth's work health and safety laws, after 91 workers so far this year were fatally injured in their workplaces.





Mr Burke told the ABC there will be two changes which will help identify cases of wage theft earlier.





"One of the striking things about the big cases of wage theft that we've seen hasn't just been the quantity. It's been how many years it's gone on before we've got to it. So there's changes both for union delegates and right of entry for union officials. Union delegates already work in the workplace. Okay, so they're people who are already employed, and we've got a provision there to be able to have them trained so that they get some rights to be able to represent their fellow workers."





—





Greens Senator and Defence spokesman David Shoebridge says he's hopeful he will be able to find out where Defence Minister Richard Marles chartered Air Force flights which costed $3 million.





Documents obtained by Senator Shoebridge revealed the charges made by the office since April last year, laying out expensive Air Force Special Purpose Flights by Mr Marles and any guests, such as other MPs or senior defence staff.





Mr Marles says there is nothing amiss in his office's $3 million flight bill, but that he can't reveal the breakdown of that spend for security reasons.





Senator Shoebridge told Sky News he doesn't believe revealing where the Defence Minister flew would be a national security risk.





"This review was started under Dutton when Dutton was the defence minister, and it was completed under Marles and his office had direct input into the review and look if anyone seriously thinks telling us where the Defence Minister went 12 months ago is a security risk. I think they should get a better security consultant. What's been astounding about this is just how angry the broader public is about it."





Senator Shoebridge is expected to investigate the case further when parliament sits this week, seeking further details on the flights.





—





Spain's acting prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, has praised the reaction of the Spanish Women's National soccer team after the controversy involving president of the Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales.





It comes a day after the Spanish Administrative Court of Sport initiated proceedings to sanction Rubiales for two breaches of decorum after he kissed a player without consent.





Mr Sanchez praised feminists and people who have fought for equality in Spain.



