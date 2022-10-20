SBS News In Depth

More chaos for UK Government as Home Secretary is sacked

File photo of Suella Braverman who has departed as Home Secretary

File photo of Suella Braverman who has departed as Home Secretary Source: Getty / Carl De Souza/PA/Alamy

Published 20 October 2022 at 12:11pm
By Allan Lee
There's been more turbulence for the embattled British government, with the sacking of one of the most senior cabinet ministers. Unrest among the governing Conservative party ranks is growing about Prime Minister Liz Truss, with new polling showing that hundreds of them would be voted out of Parliament if an election was held today.

