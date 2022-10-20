More chaos for UK Government as Home Secretary is sacked

File photo of Suella Braverman who has departed as Home Secretary Source: Getty / Carl De Souza/PA/Alamy
Published 20 October 2022 at 12:11pm
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
There's been more turbulence for the embattled British government, with the sacking of one of the most senior cabinet ministers. Unrest among the governing Conservative party ranks is growing about Prime Minister Liz Truss, with new polling showing that hundreds of them would be voted out of Parliament if an election was held today.
