Morning News Bulletin 11 November 2023

TRANSCRIPT



A man charged over an alleged Nazi salute in Melbourne

Pressure mounts for a ceasefire as fighting in Gaza continues

Sydney Thunder move to the top of Women's Big Bash League ladder

A Melbourne man has been charged under a new Victorian law banning Nazi salutes and symbols, a week after he was interviewed by police.





It's the first time anyone has been charged under the law stopping the public display or performance of the Nazi symbol or gestures, which came into force late last month.





The 24-year-old North Melbourne man is accused of performing the salute outside a Melbourne court on October 27.





The man will face court in December.





The United Nations says Palestinian people are being forcibly displaced from their homes amid an unrelenting air bombardment and land incursion in Gaza by Israeli forces.





The UN's Special Rapporteur on the Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese says Israel's decision to allow a four-hour humanitarian pause each day in their assault is therefore a "cynical and cruel" move.





Ms Albanese has previously said that the UN Secretary-General condemns the "heinous acts" of the Palestinian armed groups during the October 7 attack.





But she has told Channel 7 ordinary citizens are being punished for those acts.





"There has been continuous bombings, 6,000 bombs every week on the Gaza Strip, on this tiny piece of land where people are trapped and the destruction is massive. There won't be any way back after what Israel is doing to the Gaza Strip. So four hours ceasefire, yes, to let people breathe and to remember what is the sound of life without bombing before starting bombing them again. It's very cynical and cruel.”





Preparations are underway to release more detainees from immigration custody, following this week's High Court ruling that indefinite mandatory detention was not lawful.





There are unconfirmed reports that at least eight people will be among those released from Villawood Detention Centre in Sydney as Labor considers the "implications" of the judgement.





But the Coalition says it has reservations about these releases, with home affairs spokesman James Paterson telling reporters he did not have any confidence in the assurances provided by the government because he believes some of the detainees may have committed crimes in their countries of origin.





Mr Paterson has said the government should be more transparent about who is being released, and how the community will kept safe after their release.





"Let's remember that these people have either committed serious crimes, or otherwise violated the provisions of the Migration Act. What they should have done is already be prepared with all lawful options to protect the community from these offenders. That could include for example, as we do when it relates to terrorism, measures to manage these people in the community, like a supervision order or a control order."





An inquiry into price gouging has heard that migrant workers are particularly affected by rising costs.





Commissioned by the Australian Council of Trade Unions, the inquiry is examining the scale of price gouging practices being implemented by large businesses and their impact on Australian households.





Assistant Secretary of Unions New South Wales, Thomas Costa, says price gouging adversely affects migrant communities in particular.





"Overwhelmingly, they are underpaid and paid below minimum wage. But also they are being charged excessive fees for things that ordinarily we would consider just standard costs. So for example, accommodation and transport, migrant workers pay considerably higher amounts for those things than other works and other people in this state because they are easy prey to exploitation."





To cricket,





Hannah Darlington has bagged her first five-wicket haul to help Sydney Thunder climb to the top of the Women's Big Bash League [[WBBL]] ladder with a four-run win over the Melbourne Stars.





Darlington has claimed career-best figures of 5-10 at North Sydney Oval, with the Stars finishing 9-121 runs just behind Thunder's 125.



