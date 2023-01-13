SBS News

Morning News Bulletin 13 January 2023

Published 13 January 2023 at 6:00am, updated 38 minutes ago at 6:55am
Presented by Biwa Kwan
Calls for more education after Premier Dominic Perrottet's disclosure that he wore a Nazi uniform to his 21st birthday; an investigation escalated into the classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s home and former private office; and in sport, fallout after Cricket Australia pulls out of the upcoming series against Afghanistan.

