Morning News Bulletin 13 January 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Source: SBS News
Published 13 January 2023 at 6:00am, updated 38 minutes ago at 6:55am
Presented by Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS News
Calls for more education after Premier Dominic Perrottet's disclosure that he wore a Nazi uniform to his 21st birthday; an investigation escalated into the classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s home and former private office; and in sport, fallout after Cricket Australia pulls out of the upcoming series against Afghanistan.
Published 13 January 2023 at 6:00am, updated 38 minutes ago at 6:55am
Presented by Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS News
Share