Morning News Bulletin 18 September 2023

TRANSCRIPT



Proposed family law reforms to make it easier for domestic violence survivors to seek compensation

Australia's first female Reserve Bank governor begins her term today

Fiji defeats Australia at the Rugby World Cup

Survivors of domestic violence could find it easier to seek compensation under proposed family law reforms designed to make the justice system safer and more accessible.





Draft legislation and a consultation paper released by the federal government propose that family violence be considered an important factor in property disputes and settlements.





Inquiries have found challenges, including problems with responding to family child abuse and neglect; overly complex and confusing laws; financial hardship from protracted legal battles and incompetent family law professionals.





The Australian Law Reform Commission recommended amendments to family law that allow compensation for the harm caused by family violence by removing barriers to providing evidence.





Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus says the reforms would send an important message about the long-term harm of violence.





---





A new campaign is aiming to dramatically boost the representation of Australians living with a disability in advertising campaigns.





Former Paralympian Dylan Alcott is leading the initiative, which aims to increase disability representation in advertising to 20 percent.





Around 18 per cent of Australians live with a disability, but far fewer are represented in advertising.





Laura Winson is the co-founder of global talent agency Zebedee.





She says that consumers want to see more models who have disabilities.





"They don't see those images anymore, they don't grab them anymore, or they actively reject them. They see those images and they think, 'that doesn't represent me, that doesn't represent my community'. If you're working in the space and you're not thinking about it now, then you do risk being left behind."





---





Michele Bullock will become the first woman to lead the Reserve Bank when she steps into the role today.





Ms Bullock will be expected to finish the task of reducing inflation to the target range of between two and three per cent.





She will also be expected to reform the institution following an independent review released earlier in the year.





---





In sports, Fiji has made a huge statement at the Rugby World Cup, with their first win over Australia for 69 years.





The 22-15 victory blew Pool C wide open and left the twice world champion Wallabies shellshocked.





Denied a likely victory over Wales in their opener by a dropped pass, Fiji overpowered the Australians with direct running, explosive tackling and 11 turnovers to ease into second place in the pool.





Fiji captain Waisea Nayacalevu told Channel Nine, he is proud of the team.





"What I told the boys today: today is our final. Today will determine whether we want to go up in the quarters. So our mindset today was come in this week: do or die. So we come in to give our best. We will fight to the end. And the result will take care of itself."





Australia captain David Porecki says they were outplayed.





"First of all credit to Fiji. (It was) a class performance from them. It was expected. They have world class players in the backline they take advanctage in and around the breakdown. They took advantage tonight so credit to them. We have a pretty quick turnaround to Wales. We have got to lick our wounds, which is easy because it is a World Cup Game."





Australia will face Wales in a must-win pool match in Lyon on Monday at 5am AEST.





---





In cycling, Australian Kaden Groves has won the final stage of the Vuelta a Espana, his third stage win at this year's event.





The Queenslander took the lead in a remarkable bunch sprint, edging out Remco Evenepoel and Filippo Ganna.





He is also the first Australian to win the green jersey on points.





American cyclist Sepp Kuss claimed his first grand tour victory - finishing just 17 seconds ahead of Tour de France winner Jonas Vingengaard and one minute, eight seconds ahead of Giro d'Italia winner Primož Roglič.





This was how the final moments of the race were called on SBS.



