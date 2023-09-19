Morning News Bulletin 19 September 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT



A Senate inquiry examines the federal government’s decision to block Qatar Airways' request for extra flights to Australia

A record heatwave puts firefighters on high alert in large parts of the country

In sport, Melbourne gears up to host big-time ice hockey

The recent decision to block Qantas from some competition from Qatar Airways wlll be under the spotlight in a Senate inquiry, which starts today.





Amongst the issues that will be investigated by the committee on Australia's bilateral air services agreements are flight prices, airline competition, and consumer rights.





Federal Transport Minister Catherine King recently rejected Qatar Airways' bid to double their 28 current weekly services in Australia, after lobbying from Qantas.





Current and former airline bosses will be amongst those to appear before the inquiry, which will hold four public hearings, and will be report by the 9th of October





---





Emergency services remain on high alert as a record Spring heatwave continues across several states.





Temperatures have climbed into the mid-30s with firefighters battling to bring several blazes under control.





The heatwave has spread across large parts of New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia and the Northern Territory.





There's little relief in Sydney with temperatures in the city's west expected to reach as high as 36 degrees later in the week.





Schools have been closed on the New South Wales south coast and a total fire ban declared.





New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Rob Rogers has warned the fire danger will increase over the next few days.





"It's warm today but its gonna get warmer tomorrow and then even warmer on Wednesday, accompanied by hot winds. There gonna be quite widespread elevated fire risks and particularly the hunter in Sydney. It's quite concerning with that we'll probably get deep into extreme fire behavior. So we'll have total fire bans things like that in place. "





Temperatures have been up to 15 degrees above average for September.





---





Iran and the United States have agreed to exchange prisoners under a deal mediated by Qatar.





The deal was finalised after billions of dollars in Iranian funds once frozen in South Korea reached the Gulf state - a key element of the planned swap, officials say.





Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani was the first to acknowledge the swap would take place.





"Based on the latest information I have, the exchange of prisoners will be done today. Five citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be released from prison."





---





World leaders gathering for the UN General Assembly have been accused of excluding young people from key decisions on the future of the planet.





Sudanese doctor and women's rights activist Mayada Adil spoke before heads of state at a United Nations anti-poverty summit in New York.





She says with half the world's population under the age of 30, their voices need to heard in decision-making.





"As we mark the midpoint of the 2030 Agenda, I have to remind you that if only 15 per cent of the Sustainable Development Goals are met, that is a failure. We are facing a dire reality, the climate crisis, persisting hunger, growing inequality and multiple conflicts plaguing our world."





World leaders are meeting at the United Nations to push ahead with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.





The 17 wide-ranging goals, on areas including eradicating poverty and responding to climate change, were adopted by UN member states in 2015, but according to a recent UN report, only 15 percent of them are on track to being met by the deadline.





---





The US National Hockey League is playing pre-season matches in Australia for the first time.





The Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings will meet in Melbourne this weekend, to attract new fans.





It will also be the first NHL match in the southern hemisphere.





Coyotes captain Clayton Keller has promised a great spectacle.





"It's awesome. It's a great opportunity for the NHL to grow the game here and get more people into hockey. We play such a unique sport and a lot of people don't realise how special it is and how fun it is to watch."



