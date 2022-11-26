Morning News Bulletin 26 November 2022

Source: SBS News
Published 26 November 2022 at 6:30am, updated 39 minutes ago at 6:45am
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
In this bulletin, Victorians head to the polls for the state election with Premier Daniel Andrews hoping to secure a third term, a suspect arrested in India for the murder of an Australian woman in Queensland in 2018, and in sport, Australia ready to take on Tunisia in their next game for the World Cup.
Published 26 November 2022 at 6:30am, updated 39 minutes ago at 6:45am
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
Share