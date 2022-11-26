SBS News

Morning News Bulletin 26 November 2022

SBS News

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 November 2022 at 6:30am, updated 39 minutes ago at 6:45am
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News

In this bulletin, Victorians head to the polls for the state election with Premier Daniel Andrews hoping to secure a third term, a suspect arrested in India for the murder of an Australian woman in Queensland in 2018, and in sport, Australia ready to take on Tunisia in their next game for the World Cup.

Published 26 November 2022 at 6:30am, updated 39 minutes ago at 6:45am
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Evening News Bulletin 25 November 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Midday News Bulletin 25 November 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Morning News 25 November 2022

SBS News

Evening News Bulletin 24 November 2022