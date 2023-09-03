Morning News Bulletin 3 September 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT





Polls reveal an increasing number of undecided voters in the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum;

India launches its first space mission to study the sun;

And in Rugby, The Wallabies receive an official welcome at the Rugby World Cup bases in France.

—





The Albanese government has been facing some resistance to the "Yes" campaign, with polls showing the amount of undecided voters are in the double digits and support for the "Yes" vote falling below 50 per cent.





Despite polling, the electoral commission's figures show a record increase in the number of registrations, of almost 10 per cent since the end of 2022.





The increase is especially prevalent among First Nations people, where there is disagreement about which answer to put on the ballot paper.





Indigenous Australian Cindy Roberts says the referendum does not represent her.





"They have not consulted all the nations and tribes throughout this continent. It means nothing because it's tokenistic. This referendum at the end of the day is about takeover. It's about ownership. So what they're actually doing is that they're actually axing the Australian people and my people by deceiving my people thinking. Oh, they're gonna have all this land back, you're gonna have this, you're gonna have that but actually, you're going to end up with nothing."





—





Crowds of Yes campaigners have taken to the streets in support of an Indigenous voice to parliament.





30,000 supporters turned up to events across Australia on Saturday ((02 September)) to encourage undecided voters to vote yes in the referendum on October 14.





Aboriginal Australian film director Rachel Perkins says the voice to parliament offers an important opportunity for Indigenous Australians to provide solutions to long-standing problems.





"But it's also very important that Indigenous Australians have a voice and are listened to in this country because we are have the lowest social economic status of any group in Australia. And we're the first people in Australia but we're at the bottom of the pile. So we believe that a voice will enable us to talk to government and give the solutions to uplift our people and to change our lives."





And you can find comprehensive information about the referendum by visiting the SBS Voice Referendum portal at www.sbs.com.au/voicereferendum





—





Unions representing Qantas workers have reacted with outrage to Friday's [[SEP 1]] announcement that outgoing Chief Executive Alan Joyce pocketed more than $10 million in shares for meeting the company's Covid-19 targets.





Qantas has reported to the ASX Mr Joyce received 1.74 million shares, valued at just over $10 million, in accordance with the company's long-term incentive and Covid recovery retention plans.





The announcement has come just hours after the consumer watchdog said it expects Qantas to receive a record fine for a breach of consumer law if allegations about the airline's sale of cancelled tickets are proven correct.







Asked if Mr Joyce should return his bonus, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the decision is not up to him.







"Oh look, that of course is a matter for Qantas, but people will make their own judgment."





—





India has launched its first space mission to study the sun less than two weeks after a successful uncrewed landing near the moon's south polar region.





The spacecraft took off aboard a satellite launch vehicle from the Sriharikota space centre in southern India, with the aim of studying the sun.





The satellite is scheduled to take 125 days to reach the L1 point.





Manish Purohit, Former ISRO Scientist explains why the launch will be a milestone for the international community.





“We are having seven payloads. Those seven payloads are going to study the sun as a star in all the possible spectrum positions that we have visible, ultraviolet and x-ray. It means we are going to get the complete picture. If I put in layman's terms, it's like we're going to get a black and white image, the colour image and the high definition image, 4K image of the sun, so that we don't miss out on anything that is happening on the sun."





—





Australia, New Zealand and Argentina have received a warm welcome to their respective Rugby World Cup bases in France.





Opening their campaign against Georgia on September 9th, Australia has a pool that also includes Wales, Fiji and Portugal.





Australian lock, Tom Hooper says he is already feeling at home.



