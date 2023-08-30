Morning News Bulletin 30 August 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT



In this bulletin;

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to announce the date of the referendum for an Indigenous Voice to parliament;

Mass evacuations underway in the US state of Florida as a powerful hurricane heads towards the Gulf Coast;

And in tennis, Michelle Obama honours tennis legend Billie Jean King, celebrating 50 years of equal pay at the US Open.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will announce the date of the referendum for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in Adelaide today, with the likely date to be the 14th of October.





Mr Albanese says he expects public support for the Voice will grow between now and the polling day.





"People should read the question. If they read the question, they'll come to, I think, the majority of Australians will come to an answer that there's nothing to lose here, only upside."





South Australia and Tasmania are seen as swing states critical for the 'yes' campaign to achieve a four-state majority in the referendum, with Western Australia and Queensland widely tipped to vote 'no'.





And you can find comprehensive information about the referendum by visiting the SBS Voice Referendum portal at https://www.sbs.com.au/voicereferendum





The incoming head of Australia's central bank, Michelle Bullock says climate change could force the Reserve Bank to adapt the way it uses interest rates in order to keep the economy balanced.





Ms Bullock, who is due to replace Philip Lowe as head of the RBA in September, says it's important for the central bank to understand how climate change could affect prices in the country.





"The uncertainty around climate change is particularly acute. The bank needs to understand how the physical effects of a changing climate and the transition to a low emissions economy will affect inflation and its determinants."





According to the incoming governor, warmer temperatures and more extreme weather are set to disrupt business, damage property and reduce productivity growth.





—





A new report finds nearly half of working migrant and refugee women say they have been sexually harassed by their bosses, customers or clients.





The 76-page report was released by Australia's National Research Organisation for Women's Safety and surveyed more than 700 migrant and refugee women across Australia.





It found 46 per cent of respondents experienced at least one form of sexual harassment in the workplace by men in the past five years.





The most common types of harassment found include inappropriate phone calls and messages of a sexual nature, intrusive questions about their private lives, sexually suggestive jokes or staring in a way that was intimidating.





—





Mass evacuations are underway in the US state of Florida as a powerful hurricane heads towards the Gulf Coast.





Forecasters say Hurricane Idalia could bring winds of up to 193 kilometres per hour when it makes landfall.





There are fears of a life-threatening storm surge of up to 3.5 metres above ground level in some coastal areas.





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is urging people to be properly prepared.





"10, 12 plus feet of storm surge could happen in some of those areas and the storm surge is not something, you're not going to win that battle if you decide to stay behind for that. You run away from the water and then you hide from the wind."





—



And in sport,





Former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama has honoured tennis star Billie Jean King at a ceremony that marked 50 years of equal pay at the US Open on Monday .





King was the driving force behind the tournament's initiative to match the prize money for male and female competitors, after winning her third U.S. Open title in 1972.





"Fifty years ago everything was hanging in the balance. On the tour men were paid as much as eight times more than women. Billie Jean had a choice, she could put her head down, keep winning tournament after tournament and just accept whatever cheque she was given or she could dig deep and break serve. She could make a stand. And if you know Billie Jean you know what she chose to do."





The US Open was the first sporting event to offer equal prizes for men and women in 1973.



