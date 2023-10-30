Morning News Bulletin 30 October 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages captured by Hamas.





Speaking during a visit to Nepal, he says ongoing violence does not solve anything.





"The situation in Gaza is growing more desperate by the hours. I regret that instead of a critically needed humanitarian pause supported by the international community, Israel has intensified its military operations. The number of civilians who have been killed and injured is totally unacceptable."





Meanwhile, the UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees says people in Gaza have reached a breaking point.





Thousands in Gaza broke into aid depots taking flour and other basic supplies.





Just over 80 trucks of aid have crossed into Gaza in one week so far.





An almost total communications blackout for more than 24 hours meant there has been no aid convoy, phone lines or internet connection.





The phone and internet access are slowly being restored.





Juliette Touma, from the UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees, says the situation has become intolerable for those in Gaza.





"This is an indication that people in Gaza have reached a breaking point. The levels of desperation, their frustration, their fear, their concern. They have been living under a tight, tight siege for more than three weeks. Bombardments continue. They have lost so much. They are grieving themselves. They have become displaced. So the levels of frustration and despair are really very high."





---





Israeli forces are expanding ground operations in Gaza while their fighter jets have struck hundreds more Hamas targets in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the second phase of a three-week-old war.





Israel has increased strikes close to al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City after ordering its "immediate" evacuation.





The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, says it is impossible to safely evacuate hospitals full of patients.





Meanwhile, Iran's President says Israel's offensive has "crossed the red lines, which may force everyone to take action".





In a statement, Ebrahim Raisi, said: "Washington asks us to not do anything, but they keep giving widespread support to Israel".





The US national security adviser has warned of an "elevated risk" for the war expanding into a broader Middle East conflict.





---





The Albanese government has been criticised for abstaining in a United Nations resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian truce in Gaza.





The UN General Assembly resolution passed with 120 votes in favour, with 45 nations, including Australia, abstaining and 14, including Israel and the United States, voting no.





Australia’s representative to the United Nations James Larsen told the assembly while Australia agreed with its goals, the resolution was incomplete in not naming Hamas as perpetrators of the October 7 attacks.





Opposition Leader Peter Dutton says Australia should have voted against the resolution in solidarity with Israel, and has again criticised Mr Albanese for not visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.





Greens leader Adam Bandt says by failing to vote for the resolution, the government is supporting Israel's bombardment of Gaza.





"It is shameful that Labor refused to join most of the world in calling for a ceasefire to stop this humanitarian catastrophe unfolding. By refusing to call for a ceasefire, Labor bears some responsibility for what happens next."





---





Most of Queensland is under a total fire ban as crews battle almost 100 fires across the state, many at watch and act alert level.





A fire at Landsborough, near Beerwah on the Sunshine Coast, has moved between emergency and watch and act for days.





An evacuation order was in place for three hours on Saturday and residents were again told to leave on Sunday afternoon as the blaze broke containment lines.





About 80 fires are burning across Queensland, with dozens of homes destroyed and several lives lost.





Further south in New South Wales, the Rural Fire Service has declared a total fire ban for the majority of the state for Monday, with hot, dry and windy conditions on the way, and temperatures expected to climb into the high 30s in several areas.





---





In rugby,





Eddie Jones, once heralded as the saviour of the national side, has quit as coach of the Wallabies just 10 months into a five-year deal.





Jones's departure comes after a disastrous World Cup campaign in which the Wallabies failed to make the quarter-finals for the first time in history.





Australia won only two of nine Tests in 2023 under Jones, who previously coached the Wallabies to a World Cup final in 2003 and England to the decider of the 2019 global showpiece.



