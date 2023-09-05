Morning News Bulletin 5 September 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT



Concerns raised over human rights violations in Tibet



The bodies of three U-S marines begin their journey home



Brisbane NRL star Adam Reynolds says he has proven those who questioned his longevity wrong



Foreign Minister Penny Wong says concerns have been raised with China over human rights abuses in Tibet.





Senator Wong has confirmed the government has raised issues - including the detention of peaceful protesters and a crackdown on religious freedoms - at numerous diplomatic levels.





Senator Wong says she's concerned by the reports.





"It is the case that we are concerned about the erosion of rights and freedoms in Tibet. And we, in our engagement with our counterparts at a number of levels continue to raise concerns with the representatives of the Chinese government about the erosion of rights and freedoms in Tibet."





—





The bodies of three US marines who died in a military plane crash in the Northern Territory have started the long journey home.





Captain Eleanor LeBeau, Corporal Spencer Collart, and Major Tobin Lewis, died while taking part in a military exercise when their aircraft crashed on Melville Island, 80km north of Darwin.





Their bodies were recovered from the debris last week and have been in Darwin for six days to be prepared for the flight home to relatives in the US.





A private ceremony attended by marines, military personnel, NT Administrator Hugh Heggie and NT Acting Chief Minister Nicole Manison has been held.





—





Vanuatu's parliament has elected Sato Kilman the new prime minister by secret ballot.





It comes after the nation’s top court upheld a contentious vote of no-confidence against Ishmael Kalsakau.





The Pacific Island nation was plunged into political crisis last month, with the government criticising Mr Kalsakau for a list of grievances, including a security deal with Australia.





Mr Kilmansays both political parties have been outspoken.





"Mr speaker.. the last few weeks.. a lot of critical comments towards both sides of the house."





—





A new report has warned 3,500 of the species which have invaded new environments are detrimental.





The Intergovernmental Panel on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services says the spread of some of these so called 'alien species' is increasing.





It suggests thousands of alien plants, insects, marine species and animals spread by international travel and trade are destroying ecosystems.





Scientists have been checking records dating back decades to examine how the spread of wildlife around the globe is having an impact on existing ecosystems.





Co-author of the report, Professor Peter Stoett, has described the situation as serious.





"This is not a new phenomenon but what's new like climate change and other threats to global biodiversity and the biosphere is the rate at which it's occurring. And this is truly troublesome for us. Our estimates are that if we continue along the lines that we have now, we'll see another 37 per cent or so increase in invasive species by 2050."





—





Federal Agricultural Minister Murray Watt is being urged to do more to resolve Indonesia's concerns with Australia's cattle exports.





Indonesia halted imports from four Australian facilities last month over the detection of lumpy skin disease.





Senator Watt says he's concerned about the developments - adding that the live export cattle trade is important to the country, worth around $900 million a year.





But there's a push for him to do more - including to fly to Indonesia to challenge his counterpart.





He says Australia is making sure the trade is safe, and has meetings set up to allay Indonesia's concerns.





"I'm pleased to say that in the last few days we were able to provide Indonesia with test results that show there was no lumpy skin disease, which is no surprise because Australia is lumpy skin disease free and remains that way. Technical meetings have been set up with the Indonesian biosecurity authorities to occur this week to deal with those four yards."





—





A man has been arrested after allegedly trying to drown a child in Western Australia's Pilbara region.





Police allege the man drove a four-wheel-drive into the water at a beach in Dampier and forced the child's head under the water several times.





Members of the public witnessed the incident and intervened.





Police have praised the bravery of the bystanders.





—





Brisbane NRL star Adam Reynolds says he has proven those who questioned his longevity wrong.





Two years after leaving South Sydney when the Rabbitohs refused to offer him a long-term deal, Reynolds will lead Brisbane into their first home final in seven years on Friday night.





A Rabbitohs junior, Reynolds was unable to convince club power-brokers in 2021 of anything beyond a year-by-year approach during a lengthy contract saga, which ended in him moving to Brisbane.



