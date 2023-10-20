Morning News Bulletin October 20 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





Egypt's Rafah crossing with Gaza to open to allow aid trucks to pass through...

The Australian government updates its travel guidance for Lebanon to "do not travel"

Virat Kohli has hit his 48th O-D-I century in India's fourth straight win at the Cricket World Cup.

The World Health Organisation expects the Rafah border crossing from Egypt into the Gaza Strip to be opened for desperately needed aid deliveries.





WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said trucks were loaded and ready to go and the organisation was working with Egypt and Palestinian charities to deliver supplies into Gaza as soon as the crossing is opened.





Dr Tedros says he welcomes Israel's announcement that it will not block the entry of water, food and medicines into Gaza from Egypt but says other items need to be added to the list of essential supplies.





"Fuel is also needed for hospital generators, ambulances and desalination plants, and we urge Israel to add fuel to the life-saving supplies allowed to enter Gaza. Our trucks are loaded and ready to go.”





The United Nations health agency has five trucks full of supplies in place in Egypt near Gaza, with another 40 tonnes of supplies is expected to arrive there by next week.





Among them are medicines for the chronically ill, as well as materials to treat the wounded and other supplies to care for 300,000 people.





-



Road repair machines have been mobilized to the Rafah crossing in Egypt in order to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza.





Rafah is the only border crossing not controlled by Israel, but it has been bombed and out of operation since the first days of the conflict.





The United States said on Wednesday that an opening for up to 20 trucks has been agreed with Egypt as several countries have been pushing for a deal with Israel to get resources into the Gaza Strip.





During a meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Jerusalem, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said that Israel has been listening to international calls for aid.





"We believe that both nations deserve peace, and we are grateful to you for your efforts on all fronts. We listen very carefully to your message and (U.S.) President Biden's message and other leaders on the need for a humanitarian relief program for the people of Gaza who moved out of the war zone in order for us to carry out inherent right of self defence."





More than 100 trucks were waiting near the crossing on the Egyptian side on Thursday, but the aid is not expected to reach Gaza until Friday.









The Australian government has updated its travel guidance for Lebanon to "do not travel" as security risks from the Israel-Hamas conflict worsen.





This change follows an earlier warning on Sunday [[October 15]] to reconsider travel to the Middle Eastern country, amid the deadliest clashes at Israel's northern border with Lebanon in 17 years.





Foreign Minister Penny Wong says her government is seriously concerned for the security situation of Australians in the region.



-





A number of organisations supporting First Nations communities have condemned a motion by the Opposition for a royal commission into the sexual abuse of children in Indigenous communities.





The motion, brought by Opposition leader Peter Dutton, was rejected in parliament yesterday [[THURS October 19]], with 51 votes in favour and 81 against.





The Secretariat of National Aboriginal and Islander Child Care, or SNAICC is one of the organisations arguing that Mr Dutton has not provided any real evidence that justifies a royal commission.





CEO of SNAICC, Catherine Liddle, says the issue is being politicized.





"Singling out just Aboriginal families when we clearly have a problem across the landscape of Australia that needs to be addressed, it has to stop, it absolutely has to stop."









A study has suggested that eating two serves of red meat a week may increase the risk of diabetes.





The research published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition concluded that the excessive consumption of red meat can contribute to the development of type 2 diabetes.





It has also found that replacing red meat with plant-based protein sources, such as nuts and legumes, can reduce the chances of developing the disease.





Previous studies have already indicated a link between red meat consumption and the risk of type 2 diabetes, and the researchers say that this study adds a greater level of certainty to this association.











In cricket,





Virat Kohli has smashed a century as India maintained their perfect record in their home World Cup in their fourth consecutive victory with a win against Bangladesh.





Kohli ended with an unbeaten 103, hitting a six to reach his hundred, sending the crowd wild and securing India's win with 51 balls and seven wickets to spare on Thursday.





Indian captain Rohit Sharma told official broadcaster Fox Sports that his team could not have won without an excellent fielding display as well.





"It is something that is in your control, you try and put in as much as you can when you talk about the effort, and I thought there was no letting down when you talk about the effort on the field.







































