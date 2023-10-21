Morning News Bulletin October 21 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT



A funeral held for an Australian grandmother killed in the Hamas attack on Israel

Two US hostages held by Hamas released

Australia defeats Pakistan to move up in the Cricket World Cup standings

A funeral has been held for 66-year-old Galit Carbone, the only Australian citizen killed in the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.





Born and raised in Sydney, she moved to Israel in her teens and she lived on Kibbutz Be’eri.





Ms Carbone's daughter, Maia, says the family laid her to rest in a cemetary just outside Tel Aviv - and they hope she can be relocated to the kibbutz.





"I wish my mum would be remembered as a person full of light, full of love, peaceful, loving, kind. So kind to everyone to everything. Always smiling. And really, really such a good soul."





—





Hamas has freed two US hostages for what it says are humanitarian reasons.





A mother and daughter are now with the Red Cross.





They are the first hostages of the around 200 taken by Hamas in the raid two weeks ago.





Israel says it believes a majority of the hostages are still alive.





—





Meanwhile, three relatives of the Israeli hostages seized by Hamas are seeking help to secure the release of their family members by travelling to Geneva to meet with the UN human rights chief and the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross.





The ICRC, which deals with conflict situations, has expertise in handling hostage situations.





Doris Liber, mother of Guy Itzhak Iluz, says her 26-year-old son, a musician, went to a music festival with friends - and that's the last time she heard from him.





She says she hopes ICRC president Mirjana Spoljaric can do something to help free the hostages.





"He said he is in some kind of a tree trunk. And then this line gets disconnected, of course. And that's the lats time we heard from him...I think she will do her best, in her power, Unfortunately, it seems like it is going to take time."





—





A second lawyer who represented Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign has pleaded guilty to illegal efforts to reverse the former US president’s defeat in the state of Georgia, just days before he was about to go on trial.





As part of a plea deal, Kenneth Chesebro has pleaded guilty to the single charge of conspiracy to file false documents in exchange for a sentence of five years probation and 100 hours of community service.





In court, prosecutor Daysha Young says the charge of conspiracy covers a number of alleged actions.





"Overt acts committed to affect this object of the conspiracy included, but are not limited to the following. One the defendant created and distributed false electoral college documents to individuals in Georgia and other states in coordination with Donald John Trump for President Inc., also known as the Trump campaign. The defendant provided detailed instructions to co-conspirators in Georgia and other states for creating and distributing these false documents."





Mr Chesebro was also ordered to pay what amounted to 8,000 Australian dollars in restitution, write an apology letter to Georgia's residents, and testify truthfully at any related future trial.





It comes one day after another former lawyer for Mr Trump, Sidney Powell, also entered into a plea deal with prosecutors that would see her testify at the upcoming trials of the other codefendants.





The deals mean that the first scheduled trial in the case, which was set to give Mr Trump and other co-defendants a preview of the state’s case, will not happen.





The Georgia case is one of four state or federal criminal cases that Mr Trump is facing and one of two specifically focused on his attempts to overturn his election defeat.





—





In cricket, Australia has defeated Pakistan by 62 runs at in their men's World Cup match in the Indian city of Bengaluru.





Opening batsmen David Warner and Mitch Marsh were key to the crucial victory.





Their 259 run opening partnership set up Australia's total of 9 for 367 batting first.





In reply, Pakistan could only manage 305.





Spin bowler Adam Zampa took four wickets for Australia.





Warmer was Player of the Match, making 163 runs.





Marsh made 121.



