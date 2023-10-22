Morning News Bulletin October 22 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT



Aid trucks enter Gaza

More than 4,000 Victorians feel the impact of a 4.7-magnitude earthquake

Frenchman Johann Zarco wins the Australian Grand Prix

Twenty aid trucks have been allowed to enter Gaza for the first time in two weeks.





Egypt allowed the Rafah Crossing to be opened for the first time since the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel.





United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres says much more is needed, but it's a good start.





"It is impossible to be here and not to feel a broken heart. Behind these walls we have two million people that is suffering enormously, so these trucks are not just trucks. They are a lifeline. They are the difference between life and death for so many people in Gaza."





—





The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, German and Norway have called for a peaceful solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict during a summit in Egypt.





The absence of Iran and Israel from the summit has lowered expectations of the outcome, but leaders of the countries in attendance say it is important diplomatic solutions are found, particularly as Israel prepares for an expected ground assault.





German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says the humanitarian situation in Gaza must not be overlooked.





"I appeal to everyone to distinguish between terrorist and the civilian population at all times. And I appeal to everyone to not fan the flames of hatred because that is exactly what Hamas and their sponsors want, to risk further regional escalation, to divide us. This terrorist plan must not play out."





Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide urged a restart of a political process that will lead to a two-state solution.





"And we need to allow ourselves to think outside of the box, not on where we want to go, which is a two-state solution, for Palestinians and Israelis, but how we do it, how we approach it. This is not the time to cut the support for the Palestinian authorities. A lot of people are deploring Hamas activities for very good reasons, but if we on top of that make it less possible to maintain the bare institutions of statehood under the Palestinian authorities purview, this will not work."





—





A 4.7-magnitude earthquake has rattled residents in southwestern Victoria, with thousands of people reporting to have felt the tremor.





Geoscience Australia says the earthquake struck at 2.11am on Sunday near Apollo Bay, about 150km from Melbourne, at a depth of 7km.





Victorian emergency services said no injuries had been reported and the earthquake appeared to have resulted in little or no damage.





More than 4420 people reported feeling the earthquake as far north as Bendigo and as far south as King Island.





—





A new initiative has been launched to support Australian war veterans and their families, with Surf Life Saving Australia and Invictus Australia signing a Memorandum of Understanding to connect the two communities.





Representatives from both parties, and veterans, say the partnership aims to support the health and wellbeing of returned servicemen and women.





Kelly Marsh competed last year as part of the first ever team of Australian defence veterans to participate in the Surf Lifesaving World Championships, with her team bringing home 35 medals.





She says the alliance between the two organisations is a natural partnership.





"Historically, we've always seen a lot of defence families and members in surf clubs, around surf clubs, and the surf clubs really support defence and military already. So, moving forward, I think this is a natural partnership."





—





In sport,





French motorbike racer Johann Zarco has won the Australian Grand Prix for his first ever Moto GP race victory.





The race was held yesterday after Moto GP organisers swapped from today's scheduled start date due to a bad weather forecast at Phillip Island, the first time the race has been moved since the Dutch Grand Prix in 2015.





Zarco overtook his team mate and championship contender Jorge Martin in a thrilling final lap.





Zarco says it was an amazing feeling to win on such a special track.



