NATO chief fears the war in Ukraine could drag on for years

Ukrainian soldiers camouflage a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer with tree branches after they fired at Russian position in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Source: Efrem Lukatsky/AP
The head of the British army has written to troops, telling them to prepare to fight Russia in Europe, while NATO is calling on nations to continue arming Ukraine.
