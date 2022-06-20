SBS News In Depth

NATO chief fears the war in Ukraine could drag on for years

Ukrainian soldiers camouflage a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer with tree branches after they fired at Russian position in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region

Ukrainian soldiers camouflage a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer with tree branches after they fired at Russian position in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Source: Efrem Lukatsky/AP

Published 20 June 2022 at 5:19pm
By Lucy Murray, Allan Lee
Presented By Allan Lee
The head of the British army has written to troops, telling them to prepare to fight Russia in Europe, while NATO is calling on nations to continue arming Ukraine.

