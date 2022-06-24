New campaign tackles male incontinence

BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 13: A man grabs his crotch with his hand on April 13, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images) Source: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images
Published 24 June 2022 at 2:37pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS News
Over five million Australians are affected by incontinence - but campaigns to treat problems have largely focused on women. This has prompted the Continence Foundation of Australia to launch a campaign raising awareness about what men can do to treat bladder and bowel problems.
