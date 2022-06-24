SBS News In Depth

New campaign tackles male incontinence

SBS News In Depth

Incontinence

BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 13: A man grabs his crotch with his hand on April 13, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images) Source: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 June 2022 at 2:37pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS News

Over five million Australians are affected by incontinence - but campaigns to treat problems have largely focused on women. This has prompted the Continence Foundation of Australia to launch a campaign raising awareness about what men can do to treat bladder and bowel problems.

Published 24 June 2022 at 2:37pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS News
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

Skin cancer patient Nicholas Sykes (SBS).jpg

New tool could help cancer patients get the right treatment early on

A protest outside Sri Lanka's Prime Minister's private residence over the economic crisis

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister says the country's economy has collapsed

Protestors Andrew George and Violet Coco (Supplied).png

Civil law groups say new anti-protest laws in New South Wales disproportionately target climate protesters

SBS On the Money - Federal Reserve Building.jpg

SBS On the Money: US Federal Reserve warns of recession