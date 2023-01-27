New technology allows visitors to interact with the stories of Holocaust survivors

Holocaust survivor Lucy Chladek (SBS).jpg

Holocaust survivor Lucy Chladek Source: SBS News

The Jewish Museum in Sydney has marked Holocaust Remembrance Day by inviting visitors to have a conversation with survivors using Artificial Intelligence. New technology is reshaping the way people are being educated about the second World War, transforming stories into interactive experiences and images.

