Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Fish and chips being fried Source: AAP / Frank Augstein/AP
Published 21 October 2022 at 6:57pm
By Biwa Kwan, Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS News
In addition, a new assessment has found the federal government's made only "limited progress" in implementing globally recommended policies to improve people's diets and reduce obesity over the last five years.
Published 21 October 2022 at 6:57pm
By Biwa Kwan, Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS News
Share