PM bulletin 02 July 2022

Published 2 July 2022 at 4:00pm, updated 12 minutes ago at 4:02pm
By Deborah Groarke
Presented By Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
In this bulletin, the Australian Defence Force on standby as the weather bureau warns New South Wales to brace for heavy rain and flooding, thousands protest for abortion rights in Australia in the wake of the Roe v Wade decision in the United States, and in sport, European police investigate potential doping in the Tour de France.
