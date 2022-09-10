PM bulletin 10 September 2022

Source: SBS News
Published 10 September 2022 at 4:00pm, updated an hour ago at 4:14pm
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
In this bulletin, Australian politicians lay wreaths at Parliament House in honour of Queen Elizabeth, three killed and several injured in a train crash in Croatia, and in sport, Spanish young gun Carlos Alcaraz to take on fifth-seed Norwegian Caspar Ruud in the US Open men's final.
Published 10 September 2022 at 4:00pm, updated an hour ago at 4:14pm
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
Share