PM bulletin 17 June 2022

Published 16 June 2022 at 3:50pm
Source: SBS News

Unemployment remains steady at 3.9 per cent, A man stabbed to death inside an immigration detention centre, Melbourne retains the Formula One Grand Prix until 2035.

