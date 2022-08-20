PM bulletin 20 August 2022

Source: SBS News
Presented by Claire Slattery
In this bulletin, health experts call for further doses of the Monkeypox vaccine as cases grow in Victoria, Northern Territory voters head to the polls in a by-election to replace former Chief Minister Michael Gunner, and in sport, the Matildas to host Sweden at Melbourne's AAMI Park ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
