Rent caps ruled out in NSW amid soaring rental prices in Australia
The percentage of rental properties available in Australia, known as the vacancy rate, is at an all-time low. CoreLogic and SQM Research shows the national vacancy rate in February was 1 per cent. Source: AAP / Flavio Brancaleone
Renters in New South Wales won't feel any immediate relief from the cost of rising rents after Premier Chris Minns ruled out a cap on rental increases. Instead, Mr Minns says his government is focused on long-term solutions.
