SBS New in Easy English 14 July 2022

The Australian prime minister, Anthony Albanese, says her is confident there will not be Chinese bases in Solomon Islands, despite the two countries’ security pact.





Mr Albanese made the comments from Fiji, where he is attending the Pacific Islands Forum.





Mr Albanese yesterday [[wed]] met with Solomon Islands prime minister, Manasseh Sogavare, to discuss regional security and climate change.





The Prime Minister also welcomed the United States engagement within the Pacific region.





"I described what occurred earlier this year as a 'Pacific stuff-up', that we hadn't paid enough attention and I know that the Biden Administration has said that as well, I very much welcome the increased engagement of the United States in the region. Its a significant support package that they've announced, increased diplomatic presence , increased support in the form of aid, increased support in the form of infrastucture development here."





Australia's unemployment rate plummeted to 3.5 per cent in June, the lowest rate in 48 years.





Australian Bureau of Statistics says it's the lowest unemployment rate since August 1974, when it was 2.7 per cent and the survey was quarterly.





Employment increased by 88,000 people and unemployment fell by 54,000.





Economists had expected the unemployment rate to fall to 3.8 per cent, from 3.9 per cent in May.





Delegations from Ukraine, Russia and Turkey have met with the United Nations to discuss grain exports, as the Russian blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports continue.





Ukraine has told the meeting security must be guaranteed for the owners of ships and cargo before grain can be safely sent out from its ports.





Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba says Russia's actions are putting millions at risk of starvation.





"There is not a single sanction that prohibits Russia from exporting its own grain. What Russia is trying to do is to lift sanctions unrelated to the export of grain. And this is what makes the whole situation so cynical, because they are playing their hunger game, putting millions of people in Africa and in Asia at risk simply because they want to get rid of some of the sanctions."





Around 22 million tonnes of grain is trapped inside Ukraine, a growing crisis for the country known as the breadbasket of Europe





A man and a woman have been arrested following a fatal shooting in Melbourne's inner north.





A 55-year-old man was shot dead in a Fitzroy street on Tuesday [[12 JULY]] afternoon.





Police believe the man was involved in a dispute with a number of people in a black Audi before he was fatally shot.





A 43-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were arrested last night and are assisting police.





Authorities believe the shooting was a targeted attack that was not linked to recent gun violence in the Melbourne area.





Queensland has defeated New South Wales 22-12 in the State of Origin decider in Brisbane.





The match got off to a brutal start, with three players failing head injury assessments.



